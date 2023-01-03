National Railway Museum's historic hall temporarily closes for repairs

Station HallScience Museum Group Collection
The Grade-II listed Station Hall will reopen after a revamp in late 2024

The National Railway Museum's historic Station Hall has been closed for 18 months for "urgent structural repairs".

The area, which is home to the museum's six royal carriages, is one of the most popular parts of the York attraction.

The museum said the condition of the roof meant that temporarily closing the hall was the only viable option to preserve the listed structure.

The conservation of Station Hall is part of a wider redevelopment project at the site.

Built in the 1870s, Station Hall was once home to York's main goods station and was a working railway building right up until the 1960s.

Science Museum Group Collection
Station Hall has on display this carriage which was originally used by King Edward VII

The museum said installing a new roof would provide a "thermally efficient and weather-tight solution to protect the collection".

The £10.5m programme of work will also see the wooden doors at the rear and side of the hall being removed and replaced by thermally efficient glazing.

Chris Allen via Geograph
Steam locomotive No 2700, known as Crab 2-6-0, which was built by London Midland & Scottish Railway, on display at York

Before work on the roof can start, the rail vehicles in the hall will need to be protected by the conservation team so that building work does not damage the exhibits.

The museum said visitors would still be able to access the main collection buildings including the Great Hall and North Shed areas.

