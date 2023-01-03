National Railway Museum's historic hall temporarily closes for repairs
- Published
The National Railway Museum's historic Station Hall has been closed for 18 months for "urgent structural repairs".
The area, which is home to the museum's six royal carriages, is one of the most popular parts of the York attraction.
The museum said the condition of the roof meant that temporarily closing the hall was the only viable option to preserve the listed structure.
The conservation of Station Hall is part of a wider redevelopment project at the site.
Built in the 1870s, Station Hall was once home to York's main goods station and was a working railway building right up until the 1960s.
The museum said installing a new roof would provide a "thermally efficient and weather-tight solution to protect the collection".
The £10.5m programme of work will also see the wooden doors at the rear and side of the hall being removed and replaced by thermally efficient glazing.
Before work on the roof can start, the rail vehicles in the hall will need to be protected by the conservation team so that building work does not damage the exhibits.
The museum said visitors would still be able to access the main collection buildings including the Great Hall and North Shed areas.
