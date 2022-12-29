Scarborough: Cannabis farm discovered after hotel fire

the former Marine Residence hotel in ScarboroughGoogle
Firefighters were called to the former Marine Residence hotel in Scarborough early on Thursday

A "sophisticated" cannabis factory has been discovered at a disused hotel in Scarborough after a large-scale fire broke out.

Police have warned the blaze, which started at the Marine Residence, on Belmont Road, at 03:30 GMT on Thursday, could take "up to two days" to extinguish.

North Yorkshire Police said fire investigators had determined the cause to be "electrical".

The force said nobody is believed to have been injured in the blaze.

