Scarborough: MP asked to intervene in fight for dental services
- Published
An MP has said he will do "whatever" he can to support the opening of a new dental practice in Scarborough.
Robert Goodwill, the MP for Scarborough and Whitby, was told it had been almost two years since the closure of Eastfield's dental practice.
Councillor Tony Randerson said residents had been promised a dentist by the summer.
He asked Mr Goodwill to encourage NHS England "to speed up the process as much as possible".
Mr Goodwill was questioned by councillors at a meeting of North Yorkshire County Council's Area Committee for Scarborough and Whitby.
'High and dry'
Mr Randerson said: "I'm sure you'll agree with me that it's an absolute disgrace that it is now approaching two years since the vast majority of residents in Eastfield had access to a dentist.
"This is the 21st century, this is absolutely deplorable."
He added: "This should have happened in the summer; we were promised a dentist in the summer months, and it is now nearly Christmas."
The Local Democracy reporting Service said Councillor Randerson had also thanked the MP for his previous help trying to reopen Eastfield's dental practice, which closed in early 2021 because it was not able to recruit enough dentists.
Mr Goodwill said he would do whatever he could "because in Eastfield we had a big practice dealing with most people, treating most people, and when it closed they were left high and dry."
The difficulties faced by people wishing to visit a dentist was "not an acceptable situation", the MP added.
