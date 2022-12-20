Leeds and York outdoor ice rinks melt in warmer temperatures
- Published
Two open air ice rinks in Yorkshire were forced to close on Monday after the ice melted due to milder weather after days of freezing conditions.
Staff at the Yorkshire Winter Wonderland, at York's Designer Outlet, said there was too much water on its rink for it to be opened safely.
Meanwhile in Leeds, the rink at Millennium Square was also closed due to what staff said were "extraordinary" warm temperatures and windy conditions.
Both of the rinks reopened on Tuesday.
Temperatures in Leeds and York rose to around 13-14C (55-57F) on Monday, from lows of about 0C (32F) at the weekend.
Yorkshire Winter Wonderland tweeted the news of its closure just after 15:00 GMT on Monday.
"Due to the warm temperatures and wind we have had to close the rink," staff wrote.
"We have tried our very best to get open, but the weather temperature is still too warm."
Staff at Millennium Square also tweeted that the Ice Cube rink was closed for public skating between 15:00 GMT and 21:00 GMT on Monday.
They said "extraordinary high temperatures and windy conditions" had affected the condition of the ice.
People with pre-booked sessions on Monday would get an automatic refund, they added.
Analysis - Paul Hudson, Climate Correspondent, BBC Yorkshire
It has been a dramatic turnaround in temperatures across the region.
On Thursday night, temperatures at Topcliffe in North Yorkshire fell to -10C (14F), but on Monday in many locations the mercury rose to 14C (57F).
The sun has very little impact on temperatures at this time of the year, instead the main determining factor is where the air comes from.
Last week, a northerly wind brought air from the Arctic, but on Monday southerly winds carried warm air from the sub-tropical regions of the Atlantic.
But melting ice is not the only problem such a rapid change in temperatures bring: the ground contracts in cold weather and then expands as it warms up.
So it's a recipe for burst pipes - whether it gas or water.
Indeed, Scottish water has seen a doubling of burst water pipes in recent days due to the rapid thaw.
It will be a busy Christmas for some.
