Richmond 20mph zone pointless without enforcement - councillor
A councillor has branded a 20mph zone in Richmond "totally pointless", claiming he had been told by police it would not be enforced.
Stuart Parsons said the apparent lack of enforcement meant drivers "know they risk nothing" ignoring the speed limit.
Mr Parsons has called on North Yorkshire Police to explain the situation to the town's residents.
Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner, Zoe Metcalf, said she would raise the matter with the Chief Constable.
Mr Parsons, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS): "The police should be explaining why they are not enforcing the law in its entirety.
"If they're not there enforcing the 20mph [zones], then they're not going to be out there enforcing it when the cars are driving at 40mph, 60mph or 80mph. The boy racers know they risk nothing."
North Yorkshire Police said if there were concerns about a 20mph zone a Community Speed Watch (CSW) may be carried out in response.
The force said: "Anyone exceeding the speed limit whilst CSW are on deployment can be dealt with. Our roads policing officers may also be requested to conduct speed enforcement as part of their daily duties wherever it is determined necessary - again based on data."
However, fellow councillor, Pat Marsh, questioned the effectiveness of a CSW, saying the fact volunteers had to give motorists advanced warning of speed radar guns undermined the deterrent, the LDRS reported.
Ms Metcalfe said operational policing matters, such as deciding where and when to enforce the law, was the chief constable's responsibility.
However, she added: "I am hearing that road safety is becoming more of an issue for some communities and next year I will be holding a public accountability meeting to look, in depth, at how North Yorkshire Police are keeping our roads and communities safe."
Keane Duncan, North Yorkshire County Council's executive member for highways and transport, said the authority was reviewing the most effective approach to speed limits following a request by councillors for a "default 20mph zone" throughout their area.
He said: "We must ensure all of our efforts, particularly when resources are tight, are focussed on saving lives and avoiding injuries."
