North Yorkshire man denies Premier League ticket fraud
- Published
A man accused of setting up fake football club memberships to buy and resell tickets for Premier League matches has appeared in court.
Lee Mattocks, 49, is said to have used false or misleading names to target clubs, including Liverpool FC, between 2009 and 2018.
Appearing at York Crown Court, Mr Mattocks, of Green Hammerton, denied 24 charges linked to the alleged fraud.
He is due to stand trial at Leeds Crown Court on 3 June 2024.
Mr Mattocks is charged with 15 counts of fraud, two counts of possessing an article for use in fraud, six counts of the unauthorised use of a trademark, Liverpool FC's crest, and one count of the possession of criminal property.
A further case management hearing prior to the trial is due to take place in York on 14 April.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.