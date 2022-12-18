York: Clifford's Tower to stage first Jewish ceremony since massacre
A ceremony will be held later at York's Clifford's Tower, the scene of an anti-Semitic massacre there more than 800 years ago.
About 150 people died after the tower was besieged and burnt down by locals in 1190, according to English Heritage.
Organisers said the Hannukah ceremony, due to start at 18:00 GMT, will be the first time a Jewish ceremony has been held at the tower since the tragedy.
The Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell will be among those attending.
Hannukah is the Jewish 'Festival of Lights'. Lasting for eight days, it is celebrated in November or December each year.
Lilian Coulson, chair of York Liberal Jewish Community (YLJC), is helping organise the event and told the BBC: "As far as we are aware, this will be the first time a Jewish ceremony has been held within the tower since the tragedy."
Described by English Heritage as "one of the worst anti-Semitic massacres of the Middle Ages", York's entire Jewish community had found themselves trapped inside the tower of York Castle by an angry mob. Many of the victims elected to take their own lives rather than be murdered or forcibly baptised by the attackers.
According to Ms Coulson, it is said the mob was encouraged by local wealthy noblemen who wanted to wipe out their debts to Jewish money-lenders.
Ms Coulson said Jews are now "very much" part of the local community, with excellent relations forged with other faiths.
About 100 specially-invited guests are expected to attend the ceremony, including Rabbi Charley Baginsky and representatives from York City Council and North Yorkshire Police.
