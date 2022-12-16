Long-serving Summerbridge lollipop lady stands down after 47 years
North Yorkshire's longest serving lollipop lady is hanging up her stop sign, 47 years after seeing her first school children across the road.
Mary Fisher, 87, has been shepherding pupils to school in Summerbridge, near Harrogate, for nearly half a century.
The much-loved crossing guard paid tribute to the "lovely" community as she carried out her last patrol.
"I've always had good kids. They always respect me, and the children today always say thank you," she said.
Mrs Fisher said her time at Summerbridge Community Primary School had been "wonderful".
She said her decision to retire had come as a shock for staff at the school.
"They just said 'Oh no'!' They thought I was going to carry on for fifty years, but my body is telling me to give up."
Over nearly five decades she has seen generations of pupils come and go - with many growing-up and bringing their own children to Summerbridge.
'So friendly'
Parents and children said Mrs Fisher was a "very special" part of the school community, loved for her cakes, generosity and for helping new children settle in.
The school celebrated her retirement with a party on 3 December and there was a huge turnout for her final crossing on Friday.
"Everybody has been so friendly, and that helps your job doesn't it?" Mrs Fisher added.
"What you put into life, you get out of life."
Although she is looking forward to having more time she said she would not be leaving the school altogether.
"I will still come down, there will be something to do," she said
