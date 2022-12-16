Long awaited Northallerton link road and bridge opens
A long-awaited £12m link-road and bridge aimed at improving travel around a North Yorkshire town has opened.
The road over the Middlesbrough to Northallerton railway line links two main entry points into Northallerton.
Work was due to begin in 2017, but was delayed until July 2020 with an expected finish date of late 2021.
Leader of the District Council, Councillor Mark Robson, said: "We are delighted to see this road and bridge finally open to traffic."
The road was included in plans for a 900-home housing development, approved in 2015, and connects two of the town's main routes, the A167 Darlington Road and Stokesley Road.
'Tricky hurdles'
Mr Robson said the scheme had been "a long time in the making", but would deliver "big economic and community benefits" for the town.
North Yorkshire County Council's executive member for highways and transport, Keane Duncan, added: "Today's opening of the link road and bridge represents a huge step forward for Northallerton in terms of improving travel around town and reducing congestion."
Mr Duncan said a number of "tricky hurdles" had been overcome to deliver the "key piece of infrastructure."
"It is fantastic to see the bridge finally open to our residents," he added.
