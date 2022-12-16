North Yorkshire: Police patrols stepped up for 'Mad Friday'
- Published
Extra police officers will patrol North Yorkshire's town and city streets on Friday on what is expected to be one of the year's busiest nights.
Marking the start of the last weekend before Christmas, what is known as "Mad Friday" is often the date chosen for festive celebrations.
North Yorkshire Police said it expected a 30% increase in emergency calls compared with a usual Friday night.
The force warned Christmas revellers to think about their safety.
It added that officers wanted to ensure everyone safely enjoyed their nights out across North Yorkshire.
Supt Fiona Willey, in charge of Friday night's police operation in York, said additional patrols would be out and about in the county.
"We understand people want to let their hair down and we're not here to spoil anyone's fun," she said.
"However, we have a job to do and that's to keep people safe as well as maintain law and order."
York Street Angels is one of the organisations which will work alongside police.
A church-led initiative, it sees volunteers walking around the city's streets into the early hours offering help to people in vulnerable situations.
Chris Cooper, from the charity, said he expected Friday night to be particularly busy.
"We can be dealing with anything from people who are lost to someone who had just that little bit too much to drink and they need someone with them. It's all sorts of things."
Mr Cooper urged people to dress for the weather and to make sure they drank plenty of water.
Meanwhile, Supt Willey said the North Yorkshire force was "well-rehearsed" at dealing with "Mad Friday".
"My plea to people who are heading out is to plan your night, think about your own safety and know your limits."
Supt Willey also urged people to consider the cold weather and factor that into their plans for the evening.
"Please try and remain in a group of people and don't leave friends vulnerable to find their own way home," she added.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.