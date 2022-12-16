Selby: Man jailed for stabbing ex-partner three times
- Published
A man from North Yorkshire who stabbed his former partner has been jailed for six-and-a-half years.
Rafal Rekowski, from Selby, had threatened and strangled his victim before stabbing her three times.
At Leeds Crown Court on Thursday, he pleaded guilty to wounding with intent and carrying an offensive weapon.
In addition to his jail term, Rekowski was ordered to spend three years on extended licence and was also given a lifelong restraining order.
The court had heard that the 26-year-old installed software on his ex-partner's computer to monitor her social media use after they had split up.
In May, he went to her address armed with a knife and threatened and strangled her and demanded she travel to Poland with him.
She agreed, but once outside she fled to a group of people across the road for help.
At this point, Rekowski approached her and stabbed her three times in her back, shoulder and arm, the court heard.
After the attack, he discarded the knife in a storm drain from where it was later recovered.
He had earlier sent her a message saying he was going to have a cigarette and would be in prison the following day.
Rekowski also made threats to "catch you this way or the other in a couple of years".
Speaking after the sentencing, Det Alex Dorlin said the attack could have been "far more serious" if the woman had not been helped by people in the area.
"I am glad Rekowski pleaded guilty, preventing the victim having to go through a trial.
"Although the sentence will never make up for the trauma she has been through, I hope it will help her begin to rebuild her life."
