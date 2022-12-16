Hundreds helping end violence against women
- Published
Hundreds of people have engaged with a drive to end domestic violence against women and girls, new data shows.
North Yorkshire's six-point plan - unveiled in June - calls for increased support for victims while tackling the root causes.
It was drawn up in collaboration with the county's police and fire services as well as local councils.
Zoë Metcalfe, North Yorkshire's Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner, said she was "proud" of efforts so far.
Reflecting on the first six months, Ms Metcalfe said there had been "improved outcomes for an increased number of victims".
She said the delivery group had supported more than 30 women using victim and survivor groups, while 332 people had responded to an anonymous online survey.
Ms Metcalfe said the group had recorded an increase in reporting to police of incidents involving misogyny, stalking and street harassment, while referrals to specialist victim support services have also increased.
Ms Metcalfe said: "I'm proud of the progress we are making as a partnership to tackle violence against women and girls in North Yorkshire and York, whilst continuing to have dedicated services to support women and girls at incredibly vulnerable times in their lives."
Six objectives
The delivery group has the following aims:
- Listen to all women and girls, including those from rural and under-represented communities, and proactively seek feedback to inform continuous service improvements
- Tackle the root causes of violence against women and girls through prevention and early intervention
- Increase public confidence in the police
- Strengthen the multi-agency approach to addressing violence against women and girls
- Enhance support services for victims
- Facilitate behaviour change by perpetrators
However, she conceded there was "still work to be done".
Ms Metcalfe added: "By June 2023, I hope we can create further tangible change that makes women and girls feel safe and be safe, wherever they are and whatever they are doing."
Future plans include creating 'safe spaces' for women and girls and working with schools, she added.
