Swainby school mosaic rescued from housing development
A mosaic made by children more than 20 years ago has been saved from a school being demolished to make way for a new housing development.
The artwork was created by pupils at the former Swainby and Potto Primary School in 1999, with the help of charity group Rural Arts.
However, the school closed in 2017 and the site is being cleared for nine new homes to be built.
The mosaic was saved after a parish councillor asked for it to be rescued.
Previously sited on the floor of one of the classrooms, the mosaic, which features flowers and wildlife seen locally, has been moved to a site outside the nearby Blacksmith's Arms.
Brierley Homes' Construction Manager, Stuart Ede, said the firm had been "happy to help".
"The children had put a lot of time and effort into its design and it would have been a great shame if it had been lost," he said.
"It is fantastic to know it will now take pride of place in the village and generations to come will be able to see it."
Parish councillor Jonathan Skidmore added: "Since it was recovered, a former secretary at the school who worked there for over 20 years has been in touch happy that it has been saved."
