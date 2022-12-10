York to get first purpose-built music venue for decades
A purpose-built music venue is to be built in York for the first time "in decades", after plans were approved despite objections.
Initially plans had aimed to turn the former Fibbers site on Toft Green into office space.
However, opposition councillors had campaigned to have a live music venue included in the proposals.
Objectors included a hotel, based opposite the site, which raised concerns about noise.
The site is to be managed by Jimmy's, a company founded by Helmsley-born brothers George and Jimmy Craig of the band One Night Only.
The venue has previously been a gentleman's club, nightclub and bierkeller.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, Richard Craig, George and Jimmy's father, said: "We will be operating York's first purpose-built music venue with state of the art noise insulation and mitigation essentially baked into the building design.
"The capacity of our venue will be less than with the former uses and standard opening times will be significantly reduced from the previous operation, which could open until 04:00 seven nights a week."
Ravi Majithia, director of Avantis Hotels, which owns and operates the nearby Hampton by Hilton, said Fibbers had cost his business more than £150,000 due to money spent on soundproofing and refunding customers who complained about noise.
He said the "poor location" would force Jimmy's to cut alcohol prices and trade later into the evening "leading to greater consumption of alcohol, greater disturbance, nuisance and rowdy behaviour".
Speaking after the meeting, Labour councillor Pete Kilbane said: "This will be York's first purpose-built live music venue in decades.
"It will expand a burgeoning music scene and provide culture for residents to enjoy."
He said it followed three years of campaigning by him and others concerned about the future of the city's music venues to have Toft Green Developments include a music venue in the plans.
"We celebrate this moment but stay vigilant and continue to champion a music culture that brings creativity, talent and vibrancy to the city," he added.
