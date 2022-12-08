Sid Metcalfe funeral: Military send-off for Normandy veteran
- Published
The funeral of a Normandy veteran who died on Armistice Day, aged 99, has been held in York.
Sid Metcalfe, who served with the 3rd Reconnaissance Company, landed at Sword Beach on 16 June 1944.
He was captured by the Germans and became a prisoner of war, later sustaining a serious back injury while being forced to work in a copper mine.
The service, held at St Lawrence's Church, was attended by friends, family and military personnel.
Mr Metcalfe, who served as a driver/mechanic, was given a military send-off, with a bearer party from the 34 Field Hospital in York carrying his flag-draped coffin into the church. A bugler played the Last Post.
Mr Metcalfe, who was aged just 21 when his unit landed at Sword Beach, was a member of the York Normandy Veterans' Association.
Nick Beilby from the group led tributes to Mr Metcalfe, describing him as "a wonderful man who served his country well".
"I met Sid four years ago. He'd been through a rough period in his life and he was a bit down, [but] he soon became the life and soul of all our events," he told BBC Look North.
"He'd bottled it up as many veterans do, but once he met us he opened up and was able to tell his stories, and they were big stories," he added.
After the war, Mr Metcalfe made a life for himself and his family in York. He had four children, 10 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, and five great great grandchildren.
Granddaughter Emma Newell said: "He was amazing. He had so many stories. He told me all about his childhood, about the war.
"There aren't many veterans left, so it's really important we remember him today," she said.
