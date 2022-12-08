York: Schools shut as burst water main affects hundreds of homes
- Published
A burst water main left hundreds of homes without water and forced a number of schools to shut in York.
Properties in the Haxby, Wiggington, Strensall and Clifton Moor areas were affected, with five schools closed and one only partially open.
Yorkshire Water said it was working to repair the pipe, which had burst on Wiggington Road on Thursday morning.
It also said supplies would be "quickly returned" after people were left without water for several hours.
A spokesman said: "We apologise for the inconvenience caused during the loss of supply.
"Burst pipes can happen for a number of reasons - often it's down to a change in pressure or temperature fluctuations that cause ground movement and cracks in the pipe.
"At Yorkshire Water, we have enough pipework to wrap around the world twice. We're constantly checking them so that we can prioritise which pipes need fixing or replacing first.
"We'll continue to look closely at our network performance in the area," the spokesman added.
⚠️#YO32⚠️— Yorkshire Water Help (@YWHelp) December 8, 2022
Customers in the area maybe experiencing no water or low pressure - our technicians are investigating the issue and further updates will be posted as soon as possible. Thanks for your patience💧 pic.twitter.com/YilFy1TOT5
School closures
- Headlands Primary School
- Huntington Primary Academy
- Lakeside Primary School
- Ralph Butterfield Primary School
- Robert Wilkinson Primary Academy - partial closure
- Wigginton Primary School
Source: City of York Council
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.