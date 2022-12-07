York: Plans to transform city centre street submitted
Plans to transform a shopping street in the centre of York and build a new riverside walkway have been submitted.
The walkway would be created along the River Ouse behind shops on Coney Street under developer Helmsley Group's plans.
Alleys between the street and the riverside walkway would be opened up and new shops, restaurants and student accommodation would be created.
Max Reeves from Helmsley Group said it was a "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity" to regenerate the area.
The plans include creating up to 250,000 sq ft (23,225 sq m) of new retail, leisure and residential space.
New outdoor spaces, including dining areas, would be created in alleys between buildings and along the riverside walkway.
The developers said they also wanted to make better use of the upper floors in properties along Coney Street.
They said the project was the "realisation" of plans first outlined in a report more than 50 years ago.
Mr Reeves said: "This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to sensitively regenerate an underappreciated area of York city centre, creating a vibrant community with heritage at its heart."
He said the response to the plans had been "overwhelmingly positive".
Neil Brown of Vincent & Brown, the architects working on the scheme, said: "The River Ouse and neighbouring Coney Street have played a fundamental role in York's history since Roman times, and our vision for Coney Street riverside has looked to this rich past as a means of informing its vibrant future."
