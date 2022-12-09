Catterick: Driver four times over limit caught in Christmas crackdown
The driver of a vehicle which was found parked on a blind bend was four times over the drink-driving limit, police have said.
The 43-year-old woman was one of 18 motorists arrested in the first week of a Christmas drink and drug-driving crackdown by North Yorkshire Police.
A member of the public reported seeing the vehicle in the middle of the afternoon at Kiplin near Catterick.
The woman from Richmondshire was due in court on 19 December, officers added.
A spokesperson said since the force's Christmas crackdown began on 1 December, 10 motorists had been arrested for drink-driving, with eight arrested for drug-driving.
Supt Emma Aldred said: "As we head into what is anticipated to be a busy weekend with the World Cup and many Christmas parties taking place, people should plan their night and think about how they are getting home."
Anyone who saw someone about to drive under the influence of drink or drugs should contact police, she added.
