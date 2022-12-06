Harrogate Hydro pool refurbishment costs rise blamed on delays
- Published
Delays to the multi-million pound refurbishment of a swimming pool will push costs higher than originally planned, a council has confirmed.
Harrogate Hydro closed in April for the £11.8m project, which was originally due to be completed by April next year.
However, that date was first pushed back until May 2023 and Harrogate Borough Council has now said it was not expected to reopen until next summer.
The authority said it could not confirm how much more the project would cost.
Redevelopment work on the council-owned pool, built in 1999, included a two-storey extension, new entrance, new cafe and reception area, the authority said.
The site would also no longer use gas, instead running on electricity supplied by air source heat pumps and solar panels, it added.
Additional work needing to be carried out included improvements to the fire protection of the building's steel frame and the replacement of parts of the frame which had corroded, Harrogate Borough Council said.
Steel prices, which had increased by as much as £250 per tonne during the last year, were one factor in the project's rising costs.
Further work was also needed to ensure the site met the latest legislation on emissions, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
In a statement, the council said: "Despite everything being done to minimise delays to the project, we now anticipate opening our doors once again next summer.
"By carrying out the work now, we will be able to ensure people across the Harrogate district can keep fit and active for many years to come."
Any additional costs would be met through the Hydro's maintenance budget, the council added.
