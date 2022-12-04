Tan Hill Inn: Guests snowed in at highest pub hold reunion
Pub-goers who spent three nights snowed in at Britain's highest pub have held a reunion at the venue a year later.
Dozens of guests got trapped by heavy snow at the Tan Hill Inn, in the Yorkshire Dales, after going to see an Oasis tribute band in late November 2021.
About 60 people, including 40 booked guests, were unable to leave due to Storm Arwen.
The same tribute band, No Way Sis, was booked to play at the reunion event.
Abandoned vehicles and fallen power cables had made it impossible to clear a way through during the 2021 storm, which caused widespread damage across the UK.
Staff and guests at the pub, which is 1,732ft (528m) above sea level, reminisced about when they woke up to about 3ft (0.9m) of snow.
Nicola Townsend, general manager, said: "The main road to us was closed off [on the Friday], so the plough couldn't get to us until Monday afternoon.
"We formed a WhatsApp group with the people who were snowed in last year, called it the 'reunion group' and gave them the first chance to get tickets."
Jamie Nicholson, a returning guest, said the reunion on Saturday was "a bit busier than last time".
"We were enjoying No Way Sis and didn't know the snow was going on outside," he recalled.
"We came outside and the snow was up against the pub!"
Gaz Paine, No Way Sis frontman, said: "It's good to be back, but good to know we can get home again."
Martin Overton, from Pontefract, West Yorkshire, said the whole experience was "quite surreal".
"The staff really looked after us - looking back on it it was one of the best weekends of my life, to be honest."
