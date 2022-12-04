Filey's 'fishtive' lobster pot tree unveiled
Hundreds of people headed to a North Yorkshire town's seafront to see the light switch-on of its "fishtive" Christmas tree.
Organisers of the Filey event, in its fifth year, used 140 lobster pots to build a huge tree near a slipway.
A team of people used all available "mussel power" over two days to erect the 35ft (10.6m) tree at Coble Landing.
It is topped with a leaping salmon instead of a star, with funds raised supporting schools and sea cadets.
Santa hats with a number inside were sold off, with the owner of the winning hat given the honour of switching on the tree's lights.
More than 500 people attended the event on Saturday night, which also boasted a fireworks display, a snow machine and carol singers.
Organiser Rex Harrison said the event had raised more than £20,000 for the town since it started.
"They're our family's crab pots, we're the last family fishing out of Filey for crabs and lobsters," he said.
"It's going to stay up until the weekend after Christmas, but the snow machine will be on from 12 until two every weekend until Christmas then every day between Christmas and New Year's Eve."
