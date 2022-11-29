Bilsdale mast: Sunak told it will be repaired by spring
- Published
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said he has been assured TV and radio services will be restored to hundreds of people in the North of England by spring.
Households in Teesside, County Durham and North Yorkshire were left without reception when the Bilsdale transmitter caught fire in August 2021.
Arqiva declined to give a date for when the replacement mast would be installed and apologised for the delay.
Richmond MP Mr Sunak was visiting Chop Gate, near the site of the transmitter.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS), he said: "The fire at Bilsdale transmitter in August last year caused significant difficulties for many of my constituents, many of them elderly, who rely on broadcast television and radio services to watch and listen to their favourite programmes.
"While the vast majority of constituents did have their service restored shortly after the fire, I am pleased to receive reassurance that plans for the full restoration of these services are on track for spring 2023."
Most people affected have been able to access services as temporary masts and relay stations have been put in place, but there are still hundreds of residents going without.
Apologising for the delay, Arqiva chief executive Shuja Khan said: "We're sorry for the ongoing disruption caused by the fire at our Bilsdale mast.
"The Arqiva team has been in close and regular contact with Mr Sunak since the fire, to provide help and guidance to those who were experiencing problems with their service as a result and we have now restored some services to more than 99.5% of those affected."
He said the incident had highlighted "the value that the public put on the TV and radio services that they get through an aerial".
Arqiva estimates it will have spent in excess of £40m including viewer support, replacement services and the rebuilding of the main mast.
North Yorkshire County Council's Independent group leader Councillor Stuart Parsons said many people, especially in the Upper Dales, did not have the services they had before the fire and that many others were regularly having to retune to get a signal.
He said: "It is surprising that Rishi Sunak appears to think everything is fine as he is not having to struggle with the problems his constituents are struggle with. It certainly isn't as rosey as he would like to portray it. Even for those of us that have Freeview restored it is not a constant service."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.