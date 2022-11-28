York: Train passengers warned of Christmas disruption
- Published
Train passengers travelling to and from York over Christmas and the New Year will face disruption as track work takes place, Network Rail has warned.
A total of 1.6 miles (2.7km) of track will be replaced, new signalling equipment installed and heaters to melt snow and ice on the track improved.
People using York Station between 24 December and 2 January have been asked to check before they travel.
Journeys were expected to take longer than usual, according to Network Rail.
Some bus replacement services would be provided, as well as diversion routes, it added.
Parking spaces would also be reduced at the Marygate car park as a result of the engineering work, Network Rail said.
'Crucial work'
Sam MacDougall, operations director for Network Rail's East Coast route, said: "Our teams will be out working hard this Christmas to provide an improved railway for passengers.
"The work at York is crucial to keep trains running reliably and smoothly for years to come.
"Our engineering work and the impact of planned industrial action will mean changes to some services, so passengers are urged to plan ahead and check before travelling."
The RMT rail union has announced strikes on 13-14 December, 16-17 December, 3-4 January and 6-7 January.
A spokesperson on behalf of train operators on the route said: "These key upgrades at York will mean changes to services over the festive period.
"Passengers should check their journey before travelling via National Rail Enquiries or their train operator.
"We are working hard to keep people moving this Christmas, with rail replacement services and diversion routes, but this means your journey will take longer and may be busier than usual."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.