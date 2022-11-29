York: Major £6.4m overhaul for Tadcaster Road
- Published
Work is set to start on a £6.4m scheme to improve one of York's busiest roads.
The scheme aims to upgrade walking, cycling and bus travel on the three-mile long Tadcaster Road.
Work along its full length, from Askham Bar Park & Ride on the outskirts to the city centre, would begin in January 2023, City of York Council (COYC) said.
The overhaul, which is estimated to be finished by September 2023, would reduce congestion and improve air quality, COYC added.
The multi-million pound project would see two improvement schemes run simultaneously.
The West Yorkshire Combined Authority's Transforming Cities Fund would provide £1.4m to improve walking, cycling and bus travel from Askham Bar to Blossom Street.
Meanwhile a £5m roadworks scheme, funded by the Department for Transport, would tackle "substantial longstanding issues affecting highway drainage", the authority said.
'Reduced disruption'
Improvements to Tadcaster Road, which runs alongside the city's Knavesmire racecourse, would ensure the route could continue to cope with "current and future travel demands" and would create a "safer more attractive environment", the council said.
Councillor Andy D'Agorne, Executive Member for Transport at COYC, said: "Thousands of residents, students and visitors use this route every day.
"It's great news that in addition to the funding to upgrade the road to reduce flooding, we've been able to combine the scheme with the West Yorkshire Combined Authority-funded plan to make additional improvements."
Mr D'Agorne said combining the two schemes would see the level of disruption for residents, businesses and visitors "reduced as much as possible".
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.