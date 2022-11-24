The Star Inn at Harome: Inquiries ongoing into fire at 14th Century pub
- Published
Investigations are continuing into a suspected arson attack which gutted a historic Michelin-starred restaurant a year ago, police have said.
The Star Inn, a 14th Century pub in Harome, North Yorks, was badly damaged in the fire on 24 November 2021.
The pub is expected to fully reopen on 1 December after restoration work.
In an update on Thursday, police said a man voluntarily attended an interview and was released under investigation, adding: "Inquiries are ongoing."
The restaurant partially reopened in October after the building underwent specialist repairs due to its Grade II-listed status.
Firefighters were called to the gastropub, near Helmsley, shortly after 22:00 GMT on 24 November 2021.
It took several hours for the fire to be brought under control as it ripped through the building's 4ft (1.2m) deep straw roof and destroyed much of its supporting frame.
Both North Yorkshire Police and North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service have previously said it is believed the fire was started deliberately.
