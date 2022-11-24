Selby: Council boss set to receive £210k redundancy package
The boss of a North Yorkshire council is set to receive a £210,000 pay-out if a redundancy package is agreed.
It was "highly unlikely" the new North Yorkshire Council would have a role for Janet Waggott, chief executive of Selby District Council, a report has said.
A new council will replace the eight local authorities currently covering North Yorkshire on 1 April 2023.
The settlement is to be discussed by Selby District Council's employment committee later.
Ms Waggott is paid an annual salary of £116,403, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Her proposed exit package would be made up of a redundancy payment of £66,971, payment in lieu of notice of £26,788 and a pension strain cost, which is the shortfall in pension contributions prior to the statutory age of retirement, of £116,169.
If Ms Waggott wanted to leave as a consequence of the reorganisation of North Yorkshire County Council she could claim redundancy, with an exit package agreed "in exchange for waiving any claim for unfair dismissal", councillors at Selby District Council will hear.
A report to the council stated the proposed settlement was "considered to represent value for money", by ensuring Ms Waggott remained in office enabling the council to continue to deliver its services until 31 March 2023.
The deal would also avoid "the potential for costly and disruptive legal proceedings", it said.
Members of Selby District Council's employment committee are due to discuss Ms Waggott's settlement later.
A £225,000 redundancy settlement for Hambleton District Council's outgoing chief executive, Justin Ives, was condemned by both Unison and the Taxpayers' Alliance.
It is expected that the new council, set to replace the eight local authorities, will be named North Yorkshire Council and would deliver all public services in the county from April 2023.
