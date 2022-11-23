York: Man seriously hurt after falling from roof
A man has been seriously injured after falling from the roof of a building in York.
North Yorkshire Police were called at about 04:00 GMT to reports that a man had climbed on to the building in High Ousegate.
Police said a short time later he fell to the ground and was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
The area between Spurriergate and Parliament Street was closed while emergency services attended.
The force said a cordon was currently in place while police remained at the scene.
