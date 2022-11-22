York: Stolen Nutcracker Christmas figure rescued from river Foss
A life-size figurine stolen from a Christmas Nutcracker trail in York city centre has been recovered from the river Foss where it had been dumped.
The figure, known as "Cyril", was one of two stolen on Saturday after being installed around the city on Thursday.
The York Rescue Boat crew recovered Cyril from the river on Monday night as part of a training exercise.
"He's currently drying out and will be securely back in place soon," trail organisers York BID said.
York Rescue Boat's crew tweeted: "'Cyril' was found, transported to safety, cleaned off, dried out a bit and this morning handed over to a representative from the York BID."
They added: "It was a good exercise for some of our newer flood rescue team members."
Staff at York BID said they had been working with the police to find out who was responsible for the theft.
"We have some good CCTV footage which we hope will identify those who stole the other nutcracker," they said.
Cyril was one of 10 models placed around the city last week, with the aim of encouraging visitors to explore other areas than just the Christmas market.
Anyone with information about the missing Nutcracker figurines was asked to get in touch with York BID.
