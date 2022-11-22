York bus crash: Driver killed in head-on collision
A woman has died in hospital after being injured in a head-on crash with a bus in York.
The woman, in her 50s, was driving a black Renault Clio when it collided with a bus on Huntington Road, near to the junction of Yearsley Grove, at about 21:50 GMT on Monday.
North Yorkshire Police said she was taken to hospital but later died.
The force has appealed for witnesses or anyone who may have dashcam footage of the collision to come forward.
