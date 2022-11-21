York: CCTV released as detectives probe serious assault
- Published
Detectives investigating a serious assault in York have released CCTV images of two men they would like to speak with.
The lone male victim was attacked at about 04:30 GMT on Sunday in, Exhibition Square, after being followed by a group of men, North Yorkshire Police said.
He suffered a collapsed lung and a fractured eye socket, the force said.
Anyone who recognises either of the men is asked to contact police.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.