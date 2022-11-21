York: Nutcracker Christmas trail figure dumped in river
Two figures which were part of a Christmas Nutcracker trail placed around York have been stolen, with one of them thrown into the river Foss.
Ten of the models were installed around the city on Thursday, but two were removed on Saturday night, according to organisers York BID.
The thefts, from Merchantgate and Peasholme Green, had been reported to police, a York BID spokesperson said.
The theft was "frustrating" and the figures would be replaced, they added.
The figures had been placed all around the city centre to encourage visitors to explore other areas than just the city's Christmas market, the York BID spokesperson said.
The Nutcracker trail was a "fun and free" activity for families which had made a "positive impact on the city", they added.
Anyone with information about the missing Nutcracker figurines was asked to get in touch with York BID.
The trail could still be completed despite the two missing nutcrackers and people could go to Visit York Information Centre for a map and entry form, York BID said.
We are aware that Nutcrackers 1 and 9 are missing and 6 is not currently accessible due to high water. Very sorry! Please submit your forms anyway, noting that these are missing and you will still be entered into the prize draw. pic.twitter.com/s6xbjoCCQs— The York BID (@theyorkbid) November 20, 2022
