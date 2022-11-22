Yorkshire Dales bridge will close for a fortnight for repairs
- Published
A Yorkshire Dales bridge is set to close for a fortnight to allow repair work to be carried out.
Long Gill West Bridge in Widdale is on the B6255 between Hawes and Ribblehead.
The crossing, which has been under a two-way traffic light system since 14 November, will be shut for two weeks from 5 December to complete the final stage of the work.
The repairs follow a routine inspection finding damage to the bridge's arch and parapets.
North Yorkshire County Council said the parapet walls are being rebuilt, with concrete used to strengthen the arch.
Councillor Yvonne Peacock, who represents the Upper Dales division on the county council, said: "These repairs are essential to retain the integrity of the bridge and make sure it can withstand future traffic demands.
"Due to the nature of the works a full road closure is necessary, so I urge road users to familiarise themselves with the diversion before starting their journey."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.