York: Stephenson's Rocket to be hidden from view for 18 months
Robert Stephenson's world-famous Rocket locomotive is to be hidden from public view at the National Railway Museum for 18 months.
The engine, which helped to usher in the railway age, is on show in the York museum's Station Hall, which is to be closed so a new roof can be installed.
Work on the £10.5m renovation is due to start in January.
Charlotte Kingston, from the museum, said the closure of the hall was "the only viable option".
Visitors would not be able to view popular exhibits on show in the Station Hall, including the Rocket and six royal train carriages, while the renovation was carried out, a museum spokesperson said.
However, its North Shed and Great Hall would remain open throughout the work, with thousands of objects on display, they added.
People eager to see the original Rocket, which ran on the world's first inter-city passenger railway in 1830, were encouraged to visit the museum before it partially closes on 3 January 2023.
The Rocket was the only locomotive to successfully complete the Rainhill Trials in 1829, achieving a top speed of 30mph (48km/h) and demonstrating steam-powered locomotives were suitable for widespread use.
The Grade II-listed Station Hall, a former goods station built between 1875 and 1877, would be fitted with a new roof and doors to the rear and side of the building would be replaced as part of the refurbishment, the museum said.
Charlotte Kingston, the museum's head of design, exhibitions and communications, said: "Station Hall is one of the most popular parts of the National Railway Museum and home to the museum's royal carriages.
"But the condition of the roof meant that temporarily closing the hall was the only viable option to enable us to protect and preserve this unique listed structure."
The museum's South Yard outdoor area would also close while the works took place, the museum said.
The conservation work would be funded by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport.
