Bishopthorpe Road: Man, 34, dies after York apartment block fall
A man has died after he fell from a raised platform while working at an apartment block in York, police say.
The 34-year-old had been in hospital with serious injuries since the incident on 1 November, and has since died, North Yorkshire Police added.
The fall happened on Bishopthorpe Road, prompting an investigation by police and the Health and Safety Executive.
The police examination of the incident will determine whether any offences had been committed, the force said.
