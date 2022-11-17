Kevin Sinfield: Hundreds gather in York to welcome star fundraiser
Rugby league star Kevin Sinfield has arrived in Yorkshire to crowds braving the pouring rain as part of his epic ultra marathon challenge.
The former Leeds Rhinos player is running 300 miles (482km) as he takes on seven ultra marathons in seven days.
Arriving at York Minster, hundreds of people welcomed Sinfield, who has now raised more than £600,000 for motor neurone disease (MND) charities.
"The crowd has been absolutely unbelievable," he said.
Sinfield was a teammate of Rob Burrow, who was diagnosed with MND in 2019, and has raised more than £5m in his name.
On Thursday, he completed number five of seven ultra marathons, running from Stokesley to York in torrential rain, a distance of 41 miles (67.4km).
Sinfield, who is also a coach with Rugby Union club Leicester Tigers, was flanked by well-wishers throughout the route.
"We never expected anything like this and I think we're all really humbled and bowled over," he told the BBC.
"I think the people of York understand what we're doing and why we're doing it, and the beacon for the MND community is shining brighter than it ever has done and it's something we're really proud of."
The former England international player hopes to raise £777,777 for MND charities, a nod to the number seven shirt worn by Burrow.
His next runs will take him from York to Bradford on Friday, finishing at Old Trafford on Saturday for half-time of the Rugby League World Cup final.
"We knew it was a long way today, we knew it was the biggest one, but we've got here and we're in one piece.
"It's so, so special for all of us to see this and witness the support that the MND community has now and we're really proud of it," he added.
