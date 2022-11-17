Scarborough: Plans to extend the life of West Pier approved
Plans to carry out £1.35m of repairs to Scarborough's West Pier have been backed by the borough council's cabinet.
The project would undertake "essential" works on the pier, situated in the south bay of Scarborough Harbour.
It comes after an underwater survey found "accelerated corrosion" had taken place in the walls of the pier.
The work would extend the life of the structure by 10 years "and prevent its failure", a report said.
Speaking at a cabinet meeting of Scarborough Borough Council on Tuesday, officer Chris Bourne said: "The most recent underwater survey found accelerated low-water corrosion within the piles which had resulted in some holes in the piles and also some thinning and reduction in the thickness of the piles.
'Major repairs'
"It's very important to say that these piles are not at the end of their life and this is why it is a routine maintenance project.
"This is not unexpected. We had been anticipating from previous surveys that major repairs would be required in the near future, and that time is now."
According to a report, the piles were constructed around 35 years ago and the works were estimated to extend the life of the structure by 10 years.
Financing of the project would be split between different council funds, with the cabinet also approving a contingency and inflation allowance of £320,000, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Speaking at the meeting, Councillor Janet Jefferson, the portfolio holder for corporate resources, said: "We have discussed at the harbour user group the disruption this could cause, and we are going forward with the plan where vessels will be moved in the harbour to accommodate the works when they hopefully commence in September 2023."
The West Pier is home to the fish market, harbour office, public toilets and a selection of coastal-related businesses.
