Northallerton: Teenage girls arrested following assault
- Published
Three teenage girls have been arrested after another girl was assaulted in a park in Northallerton.
North Yorkshire Police said the victim had been knocked to the ground and repeatedly kicked during the attack.
She was left with bruising to her head, face and body after the incident in Bullamoor Park, which happened at about 21:00 GMT on Friday.
The three girls, two aged 15 and one 13, have been questioned and released on conditional bail, police said.
A video of the incident which was posted on social media has since been taken down, the force added.
A police spokesperson said: "It is believed there was a large gathering of youths in the park when the incident occurred.
"We are urging people to come forward with any information, photos or video footage to support the investigation."
Police patrols have been stepped up in the area, the force added.
