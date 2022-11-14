York: Nurses' hotel accommodation to be used by asylum seekers
- Published
Nurses living in two hotels are being forced to move out to make way for asylum seekers, according to a hospital trust.
York Hospital hires rooms at two city centre hotels for overseas nurses to use while they take their exams.
The Home Office has booked out the hotels to house asylum seekers and the hospital said it was struggling to find alternative accommodation for nurses.
The government has been approached for a comment.
York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals Trust pays for accommodation for overseas nurses while they take the exams necessary to allow them to work in the UK.
There are currently 82 foreign nurses in one York hotel, with 17 more set to arrive in December, a hospital board meeting was told.
'Very vulnerable'
Polly McMeekin, director of workforce at the hospital, said the trust had initially been given four weeks to vacate two hotels because the Home Office wanted to use them for "the next couple of years".
She said the trust objected and it was then given until December to vacate the rooms.
"York has a dearth of accommodation," added Ms McMeekin. "[This] leaves us with no other accommodation - we've explored the military, we've explored universities."
The move would leave the hospital in a "very vulnerable" position, she said.
"This is a vulnerability in our international recruitment pipeline, which is obviously a significant element of the trust priority plan."
The recruitment of nurses from abroad is a key part of the hospital's workforce plans, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
There were around 130 nursing vacancies across the trust in September. Hospital leaders hope this will be reduced to about 50 by December.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.