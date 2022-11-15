Selby: Canine care school lessons to create better dog owners
Classes in canine care are being offered to primary school pupils in North Yorkshire in an attempt to breed responsible dog owners for the future.
Volunteers from the animal welfare charity Blue Cross and council officials are to visit schools in Selby, Tadcaster and Camblesforth.
They will promote dog welfare and give advice such as picking up after a pet.
Emma Walton from Selby District Council said the lessons would show "what responsible dog ownership looks like".
Ms Walton said the lessons would link closely to the Early Years Curriculum and would endorse behaviours such as "always picking up after your pet".
"We're making sure our joint visits with Blue Cross benefit the school, support the teachers and above all are really engaging for the pupils," she added.
Blue Cross volunteer Lois Crump said the charity believed education was "an essential contributor to animal welfare".
Ms Walton and Ms Crump have already conducted a dog ownership session at Barlow Church of England Primary School in Selby.
Tom Rich, the school's headteacher, said the lesson had been "hugely enjoyed by our pupils who loved hearing about how they can behave safely around dogs and become part of a great dog-owning family".
