Scarborough: Work to stabilise landslip-hit road begins
- Published
A road hit by regular landslips will close for eight weeks for repair work.
Carr Lane, between Folkton and Cayton Bay in North Yorkshire, will shut near the bridge over the River Hertford to enable the road to be stabilised.
The route is built on peat and highways officers discovered a landslip under the road and bridge during the last resurfacing works.
Councillors warned of disruption for drivers travelling between Scarborough and villages south of the town.
The ramps approaching the bridge are resurfaced every few years and the road is "susceptible to a degree of movement" because of the ground it is built on, according to North Yorkshire Council Council's executive member for highways councillor Keane Duncan.
He said: "This specialist work will make the area more stable which will ensure its safety for road users and make future resurfacing schemes more manageable."
Councillor Michelle Donohue-Moncrieff said: "We understand that these works will cause disruption, especially to locals travelling between Scarborough and villages to the south.
"However, we hope people will appreciate the need to act now to ensure the long-term future of the road."
The road is expected to close from Monday for eight weeks and a diversion will be in place.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.