Remembrance: Son pays tribute to soldier killed in Falklands conflict
- Published
The son of a soldier killed in the Falklands conflict will read a poem in memory of the fallen on Saturday.
Sgt John Jamieson Simeon, 36, of 2nd Battalion Scots Guards, was killed by an Argentine sniper during the Battle of Mount Tumbledown on the night of 13/14 June 1982.
His son, Sgt Jamie Simeon, 49, from Richmond, North Yorkshire, followed him into the same regiment.
He will read a poem called Ode to Tumbledown at Durham Cathedral.
The poem was written by Lt Mark Mathewson, a platoon commander in 2nd Bn Scots Guards, a few days after the battle.
Sgt Simeon said: "The words are very reflective to the loss felt on both sides and act as a conduit for us to remember those that have gone before us in the service of our country."
His uncle and brother previously served with the regiment, while his nephew is also continuing the tradition.
Sgt Simeon has served in the Army for 24 years and has been deployed on operations to Afghanistan and Northern Ireland.
The married father-of-two has visited the Falkland Islands four times during his service, including the spot where his father was killed.
He said people should honour the fallen "in their own way", adding freedom and democracy come "at a great human cost".
Sgt Simeon's recital will form part of Durham Cathedral's Festival of Remembrance, the theme of which is the commemoration of the Falklands conflict.
