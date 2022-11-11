North Yorkshire Council rebrand to cost nearly £400,000
- Published
A council is to spend £394,000 on rebranding when it merges eight local authorities under a devolution deal.
A new council will replace the eight local authorities currently covering North Yorkshire on 1 April 2023.
It is to be named North Yorkshire Council, according to North Yorkshire County Council, which has approved a new logo featuring a Yorkshire rose.
The emblem was designed internally and assets will only be replaced when they wear out, according to the council.
The design was developed with help from all eight councils that are set to merge. Craven, Hambleton, Harrogate, Richmondshire, Ryedale, Scarborough and Selby district councils will join with North Yorkshire County Council to create the new authority.
The branding will be used on staff badges, signs, letterheads and other assets.
North Yorkshire County Council councillors were told most council-branded items such as bins and bus stops would only be rebranded when they wear out and are replaced.
The new council is legally required to adopt a fresh identity, according to council officers, and some items must be rebranded.
The council's executive were told the cost of the rebrand was cheaper than most other councils that have undergone local government reorganisation. Typical costs for rebranding are from £475,000 to £727,000, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Richard Flinton, council chief executive, told councillors: "We are a larger council, but we believe we can bring this in for the least cost that has been incurred for the rebranding of a council."
