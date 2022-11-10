Cost of living: Foster carers hit by rising prices consider leaving
More than 40% of foster carers say they have considered quitting if extra money is not provided to cover increases in the cost of living, a survey suggests.
Support service Foster Talk said some carers were reaching a "crisis point" and has called for urgent action.
Foster parent Jakki Willby said she "worried constantly" about the impact of rising costs on vulnerable children.
The government said no foster carer should be out of pocket but that payments are set by local providers.
Foster carers receive a weekly allowance, which is intended to cover the costs of food, clothes, toiletries, transport and other expenses incurred when looking after a child.
Foster Talk said 43% of 4,349 carers who responded to their survey admitted they would consider leaving fostering within the next two years if the cost of living crisis continued and no extra financial help was provided.
Some councils and foster care agencies have increased allowances but a survey by Foster Talk suggested most carers who received extra payments found it was not enough.
Ms Willby from Scarborough has been fostering since 2007.
She said she believed vulnerable children would suffer if payments to foster carers did not increase.
"Foster carers are already subsidising these children's lives and I'm worried because not all foster carers are in a position where they can do that and we are already so short of foster carers," Ms Willby said.
"You have got to worry for the children who are coming into care. Where do they go?"
She said the cost of living crisis would restrict activities such as swimming, football, gymnastics and creative hobbies that were important for foster children, who often experience feelings of low self-esteem and anxiety.
Foster carers who look after vulnerable children also find it difficult to take on an extra job, Ms Willby said, as they often need to provide a high level of care.
'Difficult time'
North Yorkshire County Council sets payments for foster carers in Scarborough and the wider area.
Allowances paid for looking after a child aged between five and 10 are £194.89 a week and people who care for a young person aged 11 to 15 are paid £242.45 a week.
The council took the "unusual step" of increasing payments twice in the past year in response to the cost of living crisis, a spokesperson said.
They said: "Fostering North Yorkshire understands this is a very difficult time financially for households due to the rapidly rising cost of living. We are in regular contact with our foster families to see how we can support them."
'Crisis point'
Ruth Willetts, head of social care at Foster Talk, said the service has heard from foster carers who cannot afford to keep fostering or do not feel they are getting the support they need.
"It really does feel from what we are hearing that we are coming to a crisis point now that urgently needs to be addressed," she said.
A Department for Education spokesperson said the government had "taken action to get households and businesses through this winter".
They said foster carers were eligible for tax and benefit allowances and added: "No foster carer should be out of pocket because of the support they provide through their fostering role."
