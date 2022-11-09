York: Man held after eggs thrown at King Charles
- Published
A man has been detained by police after appearing to throw eggs at the King and Queen Consort during a visit to York.
The man was restrained as crowds gathered at Micklegate Bar, the traditional royal entrance into the city, to greet the couple.
He was heard to shout: "This country was built on the blood of slaves" as he was being held by police.
Other people in the crowd started chanting "God save the King" and "shame on you" at the protester.
The royal couple were being welcomed by city leaders when the eggs were thrown at them.
The eggs missed the King and Queen Consort and the pair were ushered away.
Several officers were seen restraining a man on the ground behind temporary fencing set up in the city for the King's visit.
The King and Queen Consort are visiting York to unveil a statue of his late mother Queen Elizabeth II at York Minster.
The King will then head to Doncaster to formally confer its city status.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.