Pickering ravine fall: Dog rescued after falling 50ft
- Published
A dog has been rescued after falling 50ft (15m) down ravine after being distracted by a squirrel.
Two-year-old Patterdale terrier Roxy is thought to have chased the rodent while walking in Pickering, North Yorkshire, on Saturday.
Roxy's owner gave chase to rescue the terrier, prompting firefighters to be called to help bring them both to safety.
After a three-hour rescue, both were brought back up the ravine.
Crews were called at about 16:50 GMT to reports of the man and his dog falling 15ft (4.6m) off the walking path.
Once firefighters arrived, they realised the drop was much further than first thought, with mountain rescue teams also called in.
The dog owner had managed to return to the path safe and well, so resources switched to rescuing Roxy.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said it was a "happy story" with both being safe and thanked rescuers for their help.
They said Roxy was given lots of fuss by rescuers when she was brought back up on to the path.
