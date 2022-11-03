North Duffield trail of 'blood' turns out to be beetroot juice
- Published
A suspected trail of blood through a North Yorkshire village sparked several calls to police before being identified as beetroot juice.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service (NYFRS) said numerous reports were received on Wednesday after the liquid appeared on the A163 in North Duffield.
An NYFRS spokesperson said it ran along the road to Derwent Bridge, at Bubwith.
They said "after a bit of investigating" it was identified as beetroot juice and washed away.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.