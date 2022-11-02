Woman who dodged £400 York beauty bill sought by police
A woman who failed to pay for a number of cosmetic treatments at a beauty business in York is being sought by police.
North Yorkshire Police said the woman gave false details before having the procedures, which cost more than £400.
She then left the salon at the York Eco Business Centre, on Amy Johnson Way, Clifton Moor, without paying.
The force has issued on image of a woman they believe can help with the investigation.
Officers said the woman left in a black car and had been with another woman and a small child.
The incident happened at about 17:00 BST on 28 September, but the force has only now released the image and information.
It appealed for anyone who can help identify the woman in the picture or had any other information to contact them.
