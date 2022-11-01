Norton drug-driver left teens trapped in crash wreckage
A drug-driver who crashed a car then ran from the scene leaving his injured teenage passengers trapped in the wreckage has been jailed for 12 months.
Jordan Hobson, 27, of Riverside View, Norton, was driving without a licence or insurance when he crashed on Scarborough Road in the town in June.
Police said tests revealed elevated levels of cocaine and cannabis in his system.
He was jailed and banned from driving at York Crown Court on Friday.
Hobson admitted aggravated vehicle taking, drug-driving and driving without a licence or insurance at Scarborough Magistrates' Court in August.
North Yorkshire Police released a photograph of the badly-damaged Toyota Corolla, which had crashed into a roundabout near the Brambling Fields junction on 12 June.
The force said Hobson ran from the scene, despite his two teenage passengers being trapped and injured. They were able to get out of the car and were helped by passing members of the public.
Hobson was found by the police helicopter hiding in undergrowth nearby and arrested.
Traffic Constable Mark Patterson said: "Every decision Hobson took that day was wrong.
"He got behind of the wheel of car without a driving licence - a car he was not authorised to drive anyway.
"He did so under the influence of drugs, and with two young passengers. And after the collision, he ran away and hid, rather than trying to help.
"Having seen the state of the car after the collision, I can honestly say it's incredible that no one was more seriously injured. The outcome could have been very different."
