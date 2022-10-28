York: Council chamber 'excludes disabled people' - report
A recently refurbished council chamber has been deemed "not fit for modern day life" by an independent report due to problems with its disabled access.
York's Guildhall chamber recently started being used for meetings again after a £26m redevelopment.
But disability rights campaigners said fixed wood seating and raised platforms excluded them from council business.
Bryn Roberts, the council's director of governance, said a cross-party group would address issues the report raised.
The council-commissioned report was carried out by consultants About Access and was completed in August.
The Labour group had called for the council to hold its meetings elsewhere, but last week's full council meeting went ahead in the Victorian chamber.
'Barely accessible'
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS), most City of York Council meetings are held in the modern West Offices, but full council meetings are among the highest profile meetings, which all councillors attend.
The access report noted the chamber was "not accessible for elected members or council staff who use wheelchairs, or who are unable to use the fixed seating".
It added that the public gallery was "barely accessible" for people with disabilities.
"The Guildhall chamber does not offer inclusive or equitable access to the democratic process of City of York full council meetings," it added.
"The chamber is not fit for modern day life in terms of accessibility, and without major interventions it won't be."
York paralympian Beth Moulam, who said she was recently told there was not enough room for a wheelchair in the public gallery of the council chamber, said she was "horrified" by the report's findings.
She added: "More disappointing was the fact this report had been with the council for weeks and no action had been taken to address the location of the meeting.
"I'm looking forward to seeing swift action now the council has voted unanimously to accept the social model of disability in relation to working practice."
Independent councillor Mark Warters said he backed campaigners and would not attend full council meetings until they were held in a venue with better access.
Director of governance for the council, Bryn Roberts, said as part of restoration work at the Guildhall, several improvements had been made to the building's accessibility.
However, he added that the report raised "a number of challenges" which a cross-party group would seek to address "as far as - in the words of the independent report - it is 'possible and reasonable' to do so".
"Other adjustments to facilitate access to meetings, such as live streaming, remain in place," Mr Roberts said.
