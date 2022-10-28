York: Anti-terror bollards to return to city centre
- Published
Temporary anti-terror barriers will return to York city centre ahead of the Christmas period, the council has said.
The safety measures will be installed at entry points to the city's pedestrian streets from 16 November.
They will remain in place until January, but from next year permanent sliding and fixed bollards will be installed.
The barriers aim to prevent or hinder hostile vehicle attacks, but have been criticised by disability campaigners.
The council said the barriers would be staffed during the hours that vehicles are prevented from accessing certain streets in the city centre and would allow the movement of mobility scooters, wheelchairs and pedestrians.
Ch Insp Chris Brumfitt, from North Yorkshire Police, said security measures were reviewed in line with the existing threat level, which is currently "substantial".
"We have seen incidents of hostile vehicle attacks both in the UK and internationally in recent years and we can't afford to be complacent," he said.
He added the barriers were a "proportionate, precautionary measure" to help protect the public.
The measures will be in place ahead of the opening of the city's annual Christmas market, which will run from 17 November to 23 December.
Councillor Ashley Mason, executive member for economic development, said the festive period was a "very special time" and it was the council's duty to protect all those who visited the city.
He said: "Our historic city's features, such as its narrow mediaeval streets, attract large visitor numbers which can create security risks.
"York, like other busy city centres, including Chester and Newcastle, is installing the recommended protective barriers."
The council said the installation dates and locations had been shared with disability access groups, city centre residents and businesses, and work had taken place to address access issues raised in 2021.
